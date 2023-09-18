USDA Rural Development’s $14 Million Rural Energy for America Program investment in Indiana

Terry Goodin, the Indiana State Director of USDA Rural Development, announced a significant investment of $14 million through the Rural Energy for America Program.

This initiative is aimed at assisting rural business owners, farmers, and ranchers in Indiana by helping them reduce energy costs, generate additional income, and expand their operations.

The program offers multiple application windows throughout Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, providing opportunities for eligible individuals and entities to access these valuable resources.

For more details and to stay updated on application deadlines, you can visit the USDA’s official website at www.usda.gov/in.

This investment underscores the USDA’s commitment to supporting rural communities and fostering sustainable growth in the state of Indiana.