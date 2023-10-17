Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Courtney Kincaid explores the significance of mergers and acquisitions for small businesses

Accounting and Bookkeeping

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In an insightful discussion, Courtney Kincaid, the President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society, sheds light on the intricate world of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and their profound implications for small businesses.

Kincaid underscores that M&A activities can be transformative for smaller enterprises, providing a pathway to accelerated growth and enhanced access to capital.

With her extensive expertise in financial matters, Kincaid elucidates how strategic M&A decisions can be leveraged to navigate the complex landscape of business expansion, offering valuable insights to entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

16 Tech’s “Art of Modern...
Access to Capital /
Marcela Montero’s Heritage: Inspiring Indy’s...
Getting Started /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
Indy Fresh Market entrepreneurs transform...
Success Stories /
Kristi Burkhart of CASY sheds...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
Kimberlee Ray of Fifth Third...
BEO Show /
Indiana Small Business Expo, November...
This Week In Business /
Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO...
Access to Capital /