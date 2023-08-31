Search
Guarding your business: Strategies to shield small enterprises from common scams – Insights from Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In an insightful conversation with Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society, we explored the prevalent scams that frequently target small businesses and discovered effective measures to safeguard your enterprise. From phishing schemes to fraudulent invoices, Kincaid sheds light on the deceptive tactics used by scammers and offers invaluable advice on how entrepreneurs can fortify their defenses. Small business owners, don’t miss this crucial discussion on protecting your assets and reputation in the ever-evolving world of cyber threats.

