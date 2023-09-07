Search
Intangible Assets…what are they?

by: Divine Triplett
Intangible assets, a crucial concept in accounting and bookkeeping, are non-physical assets that hold significant value for a company. They are distinct from tangible assets like buildings or machinery, as they lack a physical form. Instead, intangible assets encompass a wide range of valuable resources such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, brand recognition, intellectual property, and customer relationships. These assets often contribute significantly to a company’s competitive advantage and long-term success, but they can be challenging to quantify and assess accurately. Accountants and bookkeepers play a vital role in documenting and tracking intangible assets, as they directly impact a company’s financial health and overall valuation. Accurate accounting of intangible assets is essential for making informed business decisions and complying with accounting standards.

