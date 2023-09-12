Jane King: The latest stock market news

Jane King delved into two crucial aspects affecting Indiana’s economic landscape.

First and foremost, she shed light on the evolving tax implications that small businesses in the state are grappling with.

Jane emphasized the need for these enterprises to adapt to the changing tax landscape, offering insights and potential solutions to navigate this challenging terrain.

Additionally, Jane also discussed the specter of a UAW (United Auto Workers) strike and its potential ramifications on Indiana’s industrial sector.

Highlighting the state’s significant automotive presence, she highlighted the importance of finding a resolution to avoid disruptions that could repeat throughout the local economy.

King provided valuable insights into these pressing issues, offering a perspective on Indiana’s economic well-being.