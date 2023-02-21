Accounting & Bookkeeping

Proposed Indiana legislation could impact your small business

Courtney Kincaid is the president and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society, and she has been keeping a close eye on proposed legislation that could impact small business owners. Their organization is working with Senator Baldwin on legislation regarding pass-through entity taxation. She explained that if passed, the Indiana Senate Bill could have local and state tax implications for small businesses.

Kincaid advised small business owners to get in touch with their CPA about how the new bill could impact their business, as the bill is being fast-tracked.

For more information on the Indiana CPA Society, visit https://www.incpas.org.

