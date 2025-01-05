After Name Change, Scouting America is Focused on Building Future Leaders

On the heels of the 29th Annual Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting, leaders from Scouting America discussed the organization’s recent name change and focus.

Roger Krone, the President and CEO of Scouting America, says the move away from the name Boy Scouts was intended to open programming to all children, regardless of their gender.

Krone, a former scout, says that as Scouting America looks to a future of growing responsible citizens and champions of industry, the organization needs to focus on bringing as many children into the program as possible.

Krone says America’s future community and business leaders are currently enrolled in scouting. He says the program helps teach moral and ethical decisions. Unlike classroom learning, he says the hands-on experience gained with scouting is invaluable.

Even though it is a youth-led program, Krone says most den leaders are women. And with 20% of all scouts being girls, Krone says it was time for the organization’s name to better reflect its membership. “It really represents that all children are welcome in our program.”