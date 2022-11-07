BEO Show

Akilah Darden is leaving a legacy and opening the door for others in construction management

Akilah Darden is the Founder and President of the Darden Group and the Director of Design & Construction, Diversity and Inclusion for IU Health. She has 23 years of construction leadership experience and is also an award-winning advocate for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. She has built almost $2 billion in construction in 15 market sectors.

Her success story has been built on being driven, learning as much as possible about construction, doing the hard things, and solving problems.

IU Health is in the beginning stages of a $1.6 billion expansion project, and the health system is committed to diversifying the project by at least 30%. Darden is leading this project

She graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and received her MBA from Marymount University.