An Indianapolis-based design company gives back to community

Founded in July of 2014, Gemco serves greater Indianapolis through contracting designs, builds, mechanics, electrics, and plumbing. Gemco strives to provide the best use of their resources to provide answers to their customers.

As an entrepreneurial based management company, the different divisions within the company empower employees to be the CEO of their specialty. Chief Operating Officer Jim Bates is also proud that Gemco is made up of strong workers within their industry.

Gemco specializes in the heavy industrial market. They build and support Amazon, FedEx, Medline, and other e-commerce brands that boomed during the pandemic. Gemco is working to maintain a culture that operates on initiative, decisiveness, resourcefulness, flexibility, and dependability. These core values have helped the company grow to over 350 employees strong!

However, Jim’s pride and joy at Gemco is seeing the impact they’re making on the community!

Gemco works closely with Habitat for Humanity, Teachers Treasures, the American Heart Association, and so many other non-profits across the circle city.

Success for Gemco means sustainability for their team. It means providing a good product to the customers. It means being a community-oriented company that puts people first.