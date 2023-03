An inside look at ‘Money Strong: Your Guide to a Life Free of Financial Worries’

Liz Davidson is the founder and CEO of Financial Finesse, a company that works with employers to provide financial counseling to their employees. She is also the author of a new book “Money Strong: Your Guide to a Life Free of Financial Worries.”

Davidson joined us for this week’s “Access to Capital” segment.

For information on the new book, visit the Financial Finesse website.