Annual Mayor’s Breakfast Kicks off Black Expo Business Conference

Several Black-owned businesses were honored by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at the annual Indiana Black Expo Mayor’s Breakfast.

Each year, the event serves as the kickoff to the annual Indiana Black Expo Business Conference. Mayor Hogsett says the event is important because it’s a chance for the city to recognize and honor local Black businesses.

During his speech, Mayor Hogsett said the city of Indianapolis sees value in minority-owned businesses, and diversity is one of the city’s greatest strengths.

Deondra Wardelle, the owner of On to the Next One Consulting, received a $5000 grant from the Black Business Training Institute. She says she plans to use the money to give back to the community and make a greater impact with nonprofits in Central Indiana.

Lamar Holliday, the founder of The Holliday Collaborative Agency, also received an award at the Mayor’s Breakfast. He says he is proud to see the city of Indianapolis invest in minority-owned businesses. “We add value,” he says.