Apex Infinite Solutions Named June Vendor of the Month

The Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development has named Apex Infinite Solutions its June Vendor of the Month.

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Brienne Delaney and OMWBD Director David Fredricks were on hand last week to recognize AIS for its work as a diverse and innovative IT company that is well-known for its community involvement and charitable giving.

Founded 12 years ago by Lamont Hatcher, Apex Infinite Solutions is an IT security provider that offers its commercial clients a 24/7 helpdesk, full site development, IT staffing solutions, cloud services, and more.

Hatcher, who started his career as a consultant for IBM, says the key to a successful business is having the right people in the right place and understanding customer needs. “You have to have the right people around you.” He also credits the certification he received from the OMWBD with helping his business gain visibility and find new clients.

When reflecting on his success, he says, “It’s all about timing.” He says he learned company culture and how to run a business while he was CIO for a medical billing firm. Hatcher says that time was pivotal in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Hatcher also says working in the community is also a key pillar of his business. AIS has supported upwards of 50 charitable organizations through giving and volunteer work.