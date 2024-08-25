Applying for the Right Loan is Important for Small Business Owners

A local loan expert is working to help consumers find the right loan for their needs.

Diana Gomez, a Loan Officer for Financial Health Federal Credit Union (FHFCU), says many of the customers who walk into her branch looking for a loan apply for the wrong type, and could end up regretting it.

Gomez says she works hard to provide loans her customers actually need. From home equity lines of credit to home equity loans, she says it’s important to understand the difference. The difference between the loans depends on whether you want to do a long home renovation project or just pay for a quick repair.

Most importantly, Gomez says a strong credit history and a good interest rate are key to obtaining a loan. Before applying for a loan, Gomez says you need to ensure your finances are in order.

Gomez says the team at Financial Health Federal Credit Union can provide financial counseling and steer those with less-than-perfect credit to a special credit builder loan.