Autonomous Auto Race Comes to Indy

Indianapolis will host a unique auto race next month featuring driverless race cars.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge will take place on September 6th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Paul Mitchell, the event’s President and CEO, says it is the world’s fastest autonomous race car competition.

Started in 2019, Mitchell says the racing circuit is made up of ten different teams from colleges and universities worldwide. The autonomous cars are filled with sensors and computers that can learn, see, and operate independently.

The components used to power the driverless cars are connected with complex wiring harnesses manufactured at a wiring shop in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Jeremy Gibson, the owner of Indy Wiring Services, says his company had to adjust to a steep learning curve when building the special harnesses. Each car has 41 unique harnesses, 175 connectors, and one mile of wiring, which is an adaptation of what is found inside military and aviation vehicles.