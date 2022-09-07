BEO Show

Bankable helps underserved entrepreneurs with financial literacy and technical training

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Hall is the Executive Director of Bankable, a non-profit, Community Development Financial Institution or CFDI, a certified SBA micro lender, and Community Advantage lender. Bankable strives to fund Hoosier dreams and build bank ready businesses.

Hall said Bankable works with underserved entrepreneurs who aren’t quite ready for a loan from a bank. The company helps with technical assistance, understand financial literacy, training, and education.

Jennifer Hall

