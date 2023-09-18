How you can nominate the next Champions of Diversity

Camike Jones, the Editor-in-Chief of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, highlights an important opportunity for the community.

Nominations for the 2024 Champions of Diversity Awards are currently open until September 29.

This prestigious event recognizes individuals and organizations making significant contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Indianapolis.

It’s a chance to celebrate those who are dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

To learn more about the nomination process and how to participate, please visit www.indianapolisrecorder.com or follow this link: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/recorder-media-group-opens-nominations-for-2024-champions-of-diversity-awards/.

Don’t miss this chance to honor those who are champions of diversity in our community.