Local Filmmaker Focuses on Creating Unique Visual Media  

2024-10-13 – BE&O RYB

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

Filmmaker Marc Bessiake wants to make creative, authentic videos that shine a spotlight on Indianapolis.  

Bessiake is the owner of Bessiakevision, an Indy-based company that creates dynamic visual media by working closely with non-profits and other organizations. He says his mission is to turn his clients’ visions into works of art. 

A frequent collaborator with GANGGANG, Bessiake has produced videos for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, the BUTTER Fine Art Fair, and more. An Indianapolis resident since 2010, he says he got his first big break in the business when he produced a music video. “The reaction to the music video was jubilation.” 

As a business owner, Bessiake says he finds comfort with his peers and family, who keep him grounded during difficult times. He says learning from failure is key to succeeding in his industry. 

Bessiake says that with the rise of AI, people are increasingly looking for authenticity in visual media, and humans still want to connect with other humans. He says the work being done in visual media in Indiana is gaining more respect across the country. “You wouldn’t know this was coming out of Indiana.” 

