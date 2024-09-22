Program Helps High School Students Learn Entrepreneurship

A group of high school juniors and seniors are learning to become entrepreneurs through a special program from the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

Christian Horvath, a senior at Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana says the Startup Moxie program gave him a platform to start his own business. He says the curriculum has helped him learn to network and get a handle on the inner workings of how to run a business. “It’s really opened up my mind about learning new opportunities.”

Another senior from Northridge High School, Branston Finefrock, says the Startup Moxie program has helped him meet a lot of people with similar interests, and he’s learning the basics of how to start and run a business. “There’s so much information.”

Aimed at encouraging entrepreneurial thought, the program gives students the chance to pitch their business ideas to local entrepreneurs and business leaders in Elkhart County. “We learn from successful people,” says Horvath.