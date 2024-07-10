Search
Black Expo Business Conference Recap  

2024-07-07

by: Chris Wakefield
This year’s Indiana Black Expo Business Conference and summer celebration provided free workshops for small businesses owners and entrepreneurs.

The panels and sessions covered opportunities for new city and state projects, strategy sessions on accessing capital, succession planning, and generational wealth.

Local business and community leaders were honored at the mayor’s breakfast and the governor’s luncheon. 

The goal of the business conference was to offer small businesses access to information and a chance to network with local businesses and with leaders who can put them on a path for success. 

