Black Expo Workshop Helps Entrepreneurs Understand Lending and Investing

During the Indiana Black Expo Business Conference, entrepreneurs had the chance to learn about navigating a path to financial resources.

The recent lunch-and-learn session was hosted by Everwise Credit Union and gave small business owners the chance to learn about accessing capital and attracting investors to grow their businesses.

Blake Gilley, an Area Manager for Everwise Credit Union, helped small business owners understand the complicated components of running a business, including proper credit management and mitigating fraud and risk.

Gilley says it’s important to put your business plan on paper. This gives you a clear picture of your goals and also helps attract potential investors. He also says it is important to have realistic expectations when it comes to projecting revenue.

Everwise Credit Union is the largest credit union in Indiana and offers microloans up to $50,000 for small businesses.