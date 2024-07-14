Black-Owned Comic Book Shop is a Passion Project for Assistant Principal

An assistant principal by day, Ramone Edmundson has found success as the owner of a comic book shop on the west side of Indianapolis.

Edmundson runs Prideland Comics & Collectibles, the only Black-owned comic book store in Indianapolis. For now, it’s a part-time job as he continues his career as an assistant principal at Daniel Webster School 46 in Indianapolis.

Edmundson started reading comics at the age of 5 and has only grown in his love of the medium. He says comics have a unique way of opening new worlds and universes for kids who read them.

Along with increasing vocabulary, Edmundson says children who read comics are more likely to be inquisitive and use their imagination to solve problems and explore. He says comics have become so mainstream that courses are being taught at universities and colleges focusing on comic book philosophy and history. And the true barometer for what’s cool, he says, is that even celebrities are getting involved by writing their own comics.

Many think comic books are a solid investment option. Edmundson highlights a comic that sold in 1938 for $.10, that recently was sold at auction for $6 million.

When he retires from his education career, Edmundson dreams of running his comic book store full time, spending his days helping collectors find that hard-to-get edition, and helping the next generation discover new worlds through the pages of a comic book.