Botanical Bar Wants You to Buy the Gift That Grows with Time

From rare to easy-to-care-for plants, the Botanical Bar is a hot spot for holiday shoppers in Indy.

After a recent remodel, Victoria Beaty, the owner of Botanical Bar, says the space is ready to welcome shoppers looking to buy the perfect gift. In addition, the store has additional space for workshops and events. Beaty says the workshops are aimed at helping plant owners learn how to better care for their purchases. “We want you to be a really good plant parent.”

Located on College Ave, next to Bottleworks and the Monon Trail, Beaty says the Botanical Bar specializes in “every day, easy-to-care-for plants.” She wants plant owners to feel comfortable and confident taking care of their plants, and she touts great customer service in her store to help educate them.

Thanks to a large and loyal social media following, Beaty says customers from all over the Midwest visit her store. She says plants can last a lifetime, and gifting one for the holidays is a great way to give a loved one a gift that will be appreciated for a long time. “We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Beaty is currently working on a crowdfunding campaign to help grow her space into a cafe and wine bar. She says that has been a goal since she started as a small business owner. She anticipates the new space opening sometime in 2025 or 2026.

You can learn more about the Botanical Bar and other minority-owned small businesses in the 2024 Indianapolis Recorder’s Ultimate Minority-Owned Gift Guide.