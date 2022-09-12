BEO Show

Brandon Perry is furthering The Indianapolis Recorder’s century-long legacy

Brandon Perry, Editor-in-Chief of The Indianapolis Recorder, was born in Evansville, Indiana and grew up in Northwest Indiana. His mother is also a journalist who wrote for several Indiana publications. He was inspired by both of his parents, as his father instilled a passion for current events.

Brandon shared more about his journey and his interests in politics and current events. He developed a strong admiration and respect for journalists, which led him to The Indianapolis Recorder.

To learn more about The Indianapolis Recorder watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Brandon Perry.