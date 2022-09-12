BEO Show

Brandon Perry is furthering The Indianapolis Recorder’s century-long legacy

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Perry, Editor-in-Chief of The Indianapolis Recorder, was born in Evansville, Indiana and grew up in Northwest Indiana. His mother is also a journalist who wrote for several Indiana publications. He was inspired by both of his parents, as his father instilled a passion for current events.

Brandon shared more about his journey and his interests in politics and current events. He developed a strong admiration and respect for journalists, which led him to The Indianapolis Recorder.

