Bravia Services Named Vendor of the Month

Bravia Services, a veteran-owned small business that helps military veterans find jobs, has been named Vendor of the Month.

Founded by Doug Heath, who served in the National Guard, Bravia Services connects disabled military veterans with jobs. Heath, an engineer, says his company focuses on consulting with clients, procurement services, construction, and engineering.

Looking for a way to pay for college, Heath says he joined the National Guard in 1990, just six days before the start of the Gulf War. “I’ve always wanted to help veterans,” he says. Always on the lookout for opportunities for veterans, Heath says his company focuses on ways to improve their lives by finding meaningful employment.

Heath says the Vendor of the Month award from the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD) is a “team award.”

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Nick Roberts (District 4) says Heath has “transformed his personal challenges into a thriving business that not only provides exceptional services but also actively promotes inclusivity and empowerment within Indianapolis.” Roberts added, “Since my father is service-disabled, I am especially proud to recognize Bravia Services and commend Doug’s unwavering commitment to excellence and inspiring leadership.”