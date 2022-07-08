Business Canvas: A tool to look at your business holistically

Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy, shares how a strategic management template can give entrepreneurs a head start when creating their business plan.
Today many people use a business canvas, or a tool to look at your business as a whole and ask questions like:
- What is your value proposition?
- What makes you unique?
- Who is your customer?
- How do you want to reach your customer?
- What mediums are you going to use to reach your customer?
- What does my customer want?
This content is presented by Emil Ekiyor.
This content is made possible by Indiana Economic Development Corporation.