BEO Show

Business Canvas: A tool to look at your business holistically

Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy, shares how a strategic management template can give entrepreneurs a head start when creating their business plan.

Today many people use a business canvas, or a tool to look at your business as a whole and ask questions like:

What is your value proposition?

What makes you unique?

Who is your customer?

How do you want to reach your customer?

What mediums are you going to use to reach your customer?

What does my customer want?

For more information, watch the video above.

This content is presented by Emil Ekiyor.

This content is made possible by Indiana Economic Development Corporation.