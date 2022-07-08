BEO Show

Business Canvas: A tool to look at your business holistically

by: Meghan Stratton
Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy, shares how a strategic management template can give entrepreneurs a head start when creating their business plan.

Today many people use a business canvas, or a tool to look at your business as a whole and ask questions like:

  • What is your value proposition?
  • What makes you unique?
  • Who is your customer?
  • How do you want to reach your customer?
  • What mediums are you going to use to reach your customer?
  • What does my customer want?

