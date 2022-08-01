BEO Show

Business Equity for Indy launches a Workforce Pilot program to help companies drive equity

Stacia Murphy, Director of Equity, Outreach & Strategic Partnerships at Indy Chamber, told us more about Business Equity for Indy’s new resources in today’s “This Week in Business” segment. The Business Equity for Indy Learning and Talent task force recently released tools for employers in the Indiana region to drive equity outcomes. One of the tools is a Workforce Pilot, which is an intensive, two-year cohort designed to assist companies with adopting evidence-based strategies alongside industry experts that will reduce disparities, drive equity, and support companies’ talent strategies.

It is a five stage program designed to help around 30 small to midsize companies. The Workforce Pilot will start in fall 2022, and applications close August 31. The pilot is for companies of all industries, and it will require a group of leaders from the company to dedicate around 10 hours a month.

Business Equity for Indy is a joint effort of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the Indy Chamber, in collaboration with the Indianapolis Urban League to grow a more inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for the Indy Region’s Black residents and people of color.

The application for the Workforce Pilot can be found here.