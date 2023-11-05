Business Equity of Indy Offering Free Memberships to Local Businesses a

Business Equity for Indy, a joint venture between the Indy Chamber and the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP) and in partnership with the Urban League, is helping Indianapolis employers find top talent by providing resources and hosting events that center around minority members in the local workforce.

BEI recently launched a free membership program for local organizations to learn strategies, leverage resources, and make progress toward inclusive and equitable workplaces. The free membership is open to any company in Central Indiana.

Kristen Lampkin, Director of Business Equity of Indy, says local companies must be intentional when trying to reach Black and minority workers. To achieve this goal, BEI will provide resources and best practices that will help organizations take action. It’s all part of BEI’s mission to “Create an inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for people of color.”

Focusing on its key pillars of People, Procurement, and Policies, BEI is committed to ensuring the advancement of Black professionals through talent development, employee support, and corporate resource-sharing.

BEI also hosts several events throughout the year. They recently partnered with EmployIndy to host an event that allowed small businesses to get help finding top talent in Central Indiana. The event centered around EmployIndy’s Good Wage Initiative, which certifies, celebrates, and showcases Marion County employers committed to providing full-time employees both a wage of at least $18/hr and access to employer-sponsored health insurance benefits.

Business Equity for Indy also hosted an event with Mentors of Color. The networking event introduced young Black professionals to business leaders and allowed young workers a chance to interview and select their preferred mentor. Mentors included leaders from HubSpot, United Way of Central Indiana, Pacers Sports and Entertainment, IndyHub, Cummins, Eli Lilly and Company, Ascension St. Vincent, and more.

All you have to do is be “committed to take action.” Lampkin says. “As an organization, we all can learn.” To learn more, visit https://businessequityindy.com.

