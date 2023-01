BEO Show

Catalyst Product Development takes products from concept to creation

Often times, taking a new product from the idea phase to the reality phase can be challenging. Indianapolis-based company Catalyst Product Development can help make ideas into actual products, from design to engineering to manufacturing.

The group started in 1999 and focuses on product development from concept to creation. We spoke with Managing Executive Jason Andrews about the process of product development.

