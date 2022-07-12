BEO Show

Cathy Langham: Logistics is a dynamic business to be in nowadays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Cathy Langham is the President and CEO of Langham Logistics, a woman-owned business that is an Indiana success story. She discusses the ever-changing landscape of logistics in today’s Industry Focus segment.

One of the outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic is that more people know about the supply chain and logistics industry, and Langham says now it’s an attractive industry to enter.

In the past couple of years, logistics has become a household word, and it continues to evolve and have a ton of opportunities for entrepreneurs, employees, and customers,” she said.

Langham Logistics focuses on four main industries: automotive, industrial products, food, and pharma. And in the past few years the company has had a special focus on the warehousing side of things.

This information is presented by Cathy Langham.