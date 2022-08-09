BEO Show

Cathy Langham, President and CEO of Langham Logistics, shares her success story

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

Cathy Langham, President and CEO of Langham Logistics, shares her business journey in today’s “Success Story” segment.

She graduated from Kelley School of Business and ended up in the trucking industry. At 25, she opened a trucking company’s first franchise location. She kept saying yes to opportunities, and in the blink of an eye, her company is now over 30 years old.

She loves the fact that many people know what logistics is nowadays, as Covid-19 has elevated the importance of supply chain logistics.

