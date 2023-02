BEO Show

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a panel event from the Indiana Commission for Women

International Women’s Day is on March 8, 2023 and the Indiana Commission for Women is hosting a special event to celebrate. From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the organization is hosting a free four-part panel at the Indiana Government South building.

Melissa St. John, Owner and CEO of Relocation Strategies, will speak on a panel about equity. She said it is an honor to be included on a panel with so many leaders in our community.

