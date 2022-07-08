BEO Show

CEO of Fifth Third Bank Tim Spence talks impacting communities, banking industry

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

Recently announced as the CEO of Fifth Third Bank, Tim Spence is the youngest CEO of a top ten bank in the country. He believes that working at financial institutions is a top profession for impacting the place where you live.

Spence said that the idea of when customers do well, the bank does well, is embedded in the framework of their business model. This gives a purpose to what he does, as it speaks to his passion for positively affecting his community.

