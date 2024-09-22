Circle City Classic is About More Than a Football Game

As the city of Indianapolis prepares for the 40th annual Circle City Classic, organizers at the Indiana Black Expo are preparing a slate of events that extends far beyond the headlining football game.

Alice Watkins, the President and CEO of Indiana Black Expo, says honoring students of the Growth Black Business Training Institute has become a staple event for the Circle City Classic weekend for the last three years.

What makes this year’s celebration even more special, is the program recently launched in Ft. Wayne and Michiana. Watson says she is especially proud of the 30 participants in the Ft. Wayne program. She says she is, “really excited about what we are doing for the businesses going forward.”

During the Circle City Classic, IBE will honor the top performers from the training program, and welcome the next cohort of students. During the celebration, Watson says her organization will be honoring 15 businesses who will be awarded over $40,000 in grants.

Watson says it’s all part of the Indiana Black Expo’s year-round programming, which includes a performing arts academy that dates back to the founding of IBE. “A lot of people don’t realize that’s what we do.”

In addition, IBE will host its annual TAlent Day Career Fair. The event allows visiting student-athletes to learn about career opportunities from local companies. Watson says more than 20 different organizations will be there to recruit new talent.