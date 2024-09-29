Citizens Energy to Host Community Resource Day

From food trucks to community resources, Citizens Energy Group is preparing for its second annual Community Day.

Jeffrey Harrison, the President and CEO of Citizens Energy Group, says the event’s goal is to help community members solve problems with paying their bills and accessing resources. In addition to healthcare resources and educational assistance, financial resources will be made available to Citizens customers who need assistance.

With music and food trucks on hand, Harrison says, “This should be a really fun day.” The first 500 attendees will receive a food voucher. “It’s important to bring people together,” Harrison says. He wants customers to walk away from the event with information and resources to reduce their utility bill.

Citizens Energy Group Community Resource Day is free and open to the public. It will be held on October 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spanish, Frech-Creole, and Burmese language translators will be available on-site to help with translation.

To learn more, visit www.citizensenergygroup.com.