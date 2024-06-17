City to Conduct Business Disparity Study

The Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development will conduct a year-long business disparity study to discover challenges local vendors may face when working with the city of Indianapolis.

Working in partnership with Black Onyx Management, the study will kick off June 18th with a series of free listening sessions hosted at the Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library branch. David Fredricks, the Director of OMWBD, says the study is important to shaping future contract opportunities offered by the city to diverse contractors.

Fredricks says anyone who’s done business with the city can attend the sessions and discuss their experience, good or bad. “It’s a good opportunity to have your voice heard,” he says.

Fredricks says the disparity study is a chance for the city to learn about any possible barriers that may be holding small business owners back from doing business with the city. He wants to see how the city has adapted to the changing business environment and what can be improved.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has made diversity in city procurement a priority for his current administration, and Fredricks says the study will go a long way in addressing any possible issues. “We want to hear from you,” he says.

The listening sessions are free and will also be held virtually. You can learn more at www.indy.gov/agency/office-of-minority-and-women-business-development.