Comic Book Store Handing Out Free Comics for Halloween    

2024-10-27

by: Chris Wakefield
As Halloween approaches, your local comic book store should be one stop on your trick-or-treat trail. 

Ramone Edmundson, who runs Prideland Comics & Collectibles, the only Black-owned comic book store in Indianapolis, says his shop will participate in the annual Trick or Read program. 

The yearly tradition allows children to visit comic stores and receive a free kid-friendly comic.

Edmundson says comics featuring Spider-Man, Star Wars, Captain Marvel, and more will be available. He also says the program encourages children to read and deepens their knowledge and love of characters they’ve come to know through popular movies and TV shows.  

In addition, Edmundson says he will participate in a Comic Books for Kids program, where he and others will descend on Riley Hospital for Children and hand out comic books to children. 

