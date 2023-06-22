Coming on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Kent Henry, president, Rainbow Chamber
- Celebrating diversity in the LGBTQ Business Community
- William Powell, Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre
- Keeping this 40 year old theatre new and contemporary
- Sarah Beth Aubrey, Founder/CEO, IN-Climate Women in Sustainability
- Details on the upcoming summit designed for Conservation Agronomists, Sustainability Officers and Industry Professionals.
- Courtney Kincaid, President/CEO of the Indiana CPA Society of Indiana
- New Rules for declaring Business Beneficiaries to the IRS
- Lola Palooza, Downtown Olly’s
- Successfully marketing to a niche audience
- David Fredricks, Office of Minority and Women Business Development
- Brandon Herget, City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works
- DPW hosts first Diversity Outreach
- Angie Nuttle, Founder & CEO, VIP Center for Business Women
- The story behind Indy’s first all-woman coworking, meeting, events and Airbnb space