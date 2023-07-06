Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” on Sunday, July 9, 2023
- John McDonald, Managing Entrepreneur, NEXT Studios
- How NEXT Studios earned their B-Corp status and why it was important.
- Matthew Murphy III, Emboss Partners
- Why you need to build a relationship with your banker
- Jane Kings catches us up on the latest business news from the NASDAQ
- Courtney Kincaid President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Growing the next generation of CPA’s
- Aly Wells, Biodiversity Program Lead at Corteva Agriscience
- Supporting sustainability, food inequities and their Community Garden
- Kent Henry, Co-Owner Heritage Clothier, and Home
- The business of Men’s Wear Retail
- Tom Dock, Noah’s Animal Hospitals
- How a family veterinary practice grew into one of the largest veterinary hospital groups in Central Indiana