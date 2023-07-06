Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” on Sunday, July 9, 2023

John McDonald, Managing Entrepreneur, NEXT Studios How NEXT Studios earned their B-Corp status and why it was important.

Matthew Murphy III, Emboss Partners Why you need to build a relationship with your banker

Jane Kings catches us up on the latest business news from the NASDAQ

Courtney Kincaid President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society Growing the next generation of CPA’s

Aly Wells, Biodiversity Program Lead at Corteva Agriscience Supporting sustainability, food inequities and their Community Garden

Kent Henry, Co-Owner Heritage Clothier, and Home The business of Men’s Wear Retail

Tom Dock, Noah’s Animal Hospitals How a family veterinary practice grew into one of the largest veterinary hospital groups in Central Indiana

