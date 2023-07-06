Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” on Sunday, July 9, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • John McDonald, Managing Entrepreneur, NEXT Studios
    • How NEXT Studios earned their B-Corp status and why it was important.
  • Matthew Murphy III, Emboss Partners
    • Why you need to build a relationship with your banker
  • Jane Kings catches us up on the latest business news from the NASDAQ
  • Courtney Kincaid President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • Growing the next generation of CPA’s
  • Aly Wells, Biodiversity Program Lead at Corteva Agriscience
    • Supporting sustainability, food inequities and their Community Garden
  • Kent Henry, Co-Owner Heritage Clothier, and Home
    • The business of Men’s Wear Retail
  • Tom Dock, Noah’s Animal Hospitals
    • How a family veterinary practice grew into one of the largest veterinary hospital groups in Central Indiana  

