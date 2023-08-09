Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Don Briggs, Briggs Professional Photography
- Meet the OMWBD Vendor of the Month for August
- Sean Howard, DBE Business Development Manager for INDOT
- Learn about INDOT certification and procurement opportunities
- John Brand, President, Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc.
- Follow up to this week’s Leveraging Your Contacts panel
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Warnings to small business owners, tax scammers are active as extension deadline nears
- Salvatore Surra, founder, YES! Gaming
- eSports. It’s a billion-dollar business making careers out of game play
- Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer, Indiana State Fair Grounds
- Checking in on how the fair is doing this year