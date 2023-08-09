Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 13, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Don Briggs, Briggs Professional Photography
    • Meet the OMWBD Vendor of the Month for August
  • Sean Howard, DBE Business Development Manager for INDOT
    • Learn about INDOT certification and procurement opportunities  
  • John Brand, President, Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc.
    • Follow up to this week’s Leveraging Your Contacts panel
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • Warnings to small business owners, tax scammers are active as extension deadline nears
  • Salvatore Surra, founder, YES! Gaming
    • eSports.  It’s a billion-dollar business making careers out of game play
  • Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer, Indiana State Fair Grounds
    • Checking in on how the fair is doing this year

