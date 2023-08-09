Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 13, 2023

Don Briggs, Briggs Professional Photography Meet the OMWBD Vendor of the Month for August

Sean Howard, DBE Business Development Manager for INDOT Learn about INDOT certification and procurement opportunities

John Brand, President, Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. Follow up to this week’s Leveraging Your Contacts panel

Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society Warnings to small business owners, tax scammers are active as extension deadline nears

Salvatore Surra, founder, YES! Gaming eSports. It’s a billion-dollar business making careers out of game play

Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer, Indiana State Fair Grounds Checking in on how the fair is doing this year

