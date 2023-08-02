Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist Small business benefits through the SBA Development Program

Darvae Spells, CEO and Duwan Spells, CMO, Aqua Show LLC. Showcase their patented hydration device, Quick Hit Rejuvenator, from idea to market

Sampson Levingston, Walk & Talk This lover of Indiana history, takes us on a Walk & Talk down Indiana Avenue to discover the beginning of black owned business in Indianapolis.

Ty Shea Defines “Cost of Goods” and the importance of proper tracking

Alison Martin, owner/founder of Engage Mentoring Find out about a new scalable mentoring software

Denise Herd, MBA President, Herd Strategies Branding and Marketing for Black owned businesses

Victory Beaty, The Botanical Bar Indy The first black woman owned plant shop in Indianapolis.

