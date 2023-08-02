Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist
- Small business benefits through the SBA Development Program
- Darvae Spells, CEO and Duwan Spells, CMO, Aqua Show LLC.
- Showcase their patented hydration device, Quick Hit Rejuvenator, from idea to market
- Sampson Levingston, Walk & Talk
- This lover of Indiana history, takes us on a Walk & Talk down Indiana Avenue to discover the beginning of black owned business in Indianapolis.
- Ty Shea
- Defines “Cost of Goods” and the importance of proper tracking
- Alison Martin, owner/founder of Engage Mentoring
- Find out about a new scalable mentoring software
- Denise Herd, MBA President, Herd Strategies
- Branding and Marketing for Black owned businesses
- Victory Beaty, The Botanical Bar Indy
- The first black woman owned plant shop in Indianapolis.