Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, August 6, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist
  • Darvae Spells, CEO and Duwan Spells, CMO, Aqua Show LLC.
    • Showcase their patented hydration device, Quick Hit Rejuvenator, from idea to market
  • Sampson Levingston, Walk & Talk
    • This lover of Indiana history, takes us on a Walk & Talk down Indiana Avenue to discover the beginning of black owned business in Indianapolis. 
  • Ty Shea
    • Defines “Cost of Goods” and the importance of proper tracking
  • Alison Martin, owner/founder of Engage Mentoring
    • Find out about a new scalable mentoring software
  • Denise Herd, MBA President, Herd Strategies
    • Branding and Marketing for Black owned businesses
  • Victory Beaty, The Botanical Bar Indy
    • The first black woman owned plant shop in Indianapolis.

