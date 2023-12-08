Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, December 10, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Dave Jackson, School of Podcasting
    •  More podcasting tips from the pro
  • Jane King, from the NASDAQ
    • Using stocks to raise capital?  You need to watch the market.
  • Surekha DiOrio, CEO Mission Management
    • Business services for non-profits that can benefit small business.
  • Richard Birke, JAMS Pathways
    • How to deal with workplace conflicts
  • Adam Hampton, Hampton Design
    • Vintage and trending shop in historic Irvington   
  • Entrepreneur students making history at the Walker Career Center
    • Part 2 – we hear from the students.

