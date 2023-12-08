Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, December 10, 2023

Dave Jackson, School of Podcasting More podcasting tips from the pro

Jane King, from the NASDAQ Using stocks to raise capital? You need to watch the market.

Surekha DiOrio, CEO Mission Management Business services for non-profits that can benefit small business.

Richard Birke, JAMS Pathways How to deal with workplace conflicts

Adam Hampton, Hampton Design Vintage and trending shop in historic Irvington

Entrepreneur students making history at the Walker Career Center Part 2 – we hear from the students.

