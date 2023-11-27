Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Meredith Bryan, Instructor, Walker Career Center, Warren Central High School
- Emil Ekiyor, CEO/Founder InnoPower Indy
- Walker Career Center helping the next generation of entrepreneurs.
- Joi Harmon, Deputy Director, Martindale-Brightwood Community Development Corp.
- Support for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Martindale-Brightwood
- David Fredricks, Director, OMWBD
- Emil Ekiyor, CEO/Founder InnoPower Indy
- Launching the Black Business Impact Network
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO, Indiana CPA Society
- Student loan repayments are back. What is means to business owners.
- RJ Pollak II, President Pollak Investments
- We meet the makers and learn the history of 201 Studios on Indy’s near Eastside
- Jamil D. Shabazz, President BDPA Indy
- How the Black Data Processor Association is growing diverse talent in information and technology.
- Kevin Gross, owner Nature’s Tea Company
- How a chemist turned his love of healthy tea into a healthy alternative business