Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, December 3, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Meredith Bryan, Instructor, Walker Career Center, Warren Central High School
  • Emil Ekiyor, CEO/Founder InnoPower Indy
    • Walker Career Center helping the next generation of entrepreneurs.
  • Joi Harmon, Deputy Director, Martindale-Brightwood Community Development Corp.
    • Support for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Martindale-Brightwood
  • David Fredricks, Director, OMWBD
  • Emil Ekiyor, CEO/Founder InnoPower Indy
    • Launching the Black Business Impact Network
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO, Indiana CPA Society
    • Student loan repayments are back. What is means to business owners.
  • RJ Pollak II, President Pollak Investments
    • We meet the makers and learn the history of 201 Studios on Indy’s near Eastside
  • Jamil D. Shabazz, President BDPA Indy
    • How the Black Data Processor Association is growing diverse talent in information and technology.
  • Kevin Gross, owner Nature’s Tea Company
    • How a chemist turned his love of healthy tea into a healthy alternative business  

