Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, February 4, 2024

Travis Brown, founder of Mojo Up Marketing + Media OMWBD’S Vendor of the Month

Shaun Hawkins, managing partner Pier 70 Ventures Access to Capital opportunities in 2024

Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of InnoPower, Indy All-Star Minority Business and Opportunity Weekend

Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society How to navigate transglobal business finances

Andrea Liebross, certified business and life coach, CEO and author of “She Thinks Big” To Do or To Delegate

Leland Baptist, small business consultant Software to help a small business grow

