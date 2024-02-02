Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, February 4, 2024
- Travis Brown, founder of Mojo Up Marketing + Media
- OMWBD’S Vendor of the Month
- Shaun Hawkins, managing partner Pier 70 Ventures
- Access to Capital opportunities in 2024
- Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of InnoPower, Indy
- All-Star Minority Business and Opportunity Weekend
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- How to navigate transglobal business finances
- Andrea Liebross, certified business and life coach, CEO and author of “She Thinks Big”
- To Do or To Delegate
- Leland Baptist, small business consultant
- Software to help a small business grow