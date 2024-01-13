Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, January 14, 2024
- John Wechsler, Founder and CEO Spokenote
- Background on their partnership with the Indiana Pacers
- Dr. David Hampton, LISC
- Achieving available capital through the Indianapolis CDFI Collaborative
- Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Director
- NBA Pitch Competition semi-finalist, where they go from here
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Pooled Employer Plans can be a game changer for a small business
- Susan Kotowski, President, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society
- Setting up a safe and health home office
- Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO, Indiana CPA Society
- Student loan repayments are back. What is means to business owners.
- Jeffrey Mittman, President/CEO Bosma Enterprise
- Proving meaningful employment opportunities for those who are blind or visually impaired and adding to the workforce.
- Victoria Beaty, owner of The Botanical Bar
- A female owned specialty plant shop is thriving on College Avenue