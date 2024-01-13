Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, January 14, 2024

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • John Wechsler, Founder and CEO Spokenote
    • Background on their partnership with the Indiana Pacers
  • Dr. David Hampton, LISC
    • Achieving available capital through the Indianapolis CDFI Collaborative
  • Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Director
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • Pooled Employer Plans can be a game changer for a small business
  • Susan Kotowski, President, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society
    • Setting up a safe and health home office
  • Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO, Indiana CPA Society
    • Student loan repayments are back. What is means to business owners.
  • Jeffrey Mittman, President/CEO Bosma Enterprise
    • Proving meaningful employment opportunities for those who are blind or visually impaired and adding to the workforce. 
  • Victoria Beaty, owner of The Botanical Bar
    • A female owned specialty plant shop is thriving on College Avenue

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Local Business Leader Wants More...
BEO Show /
Local Ice Cream Shop Takes...
BEO Show /
P30 Indy is Changing the...
BEO Show /
How to Handle Accounting Errors 
BEO Show /
Business Coach Helps Women Entrepreneurs...
BEO Show /
How the Economy Impacted Indiana...
BEO Show /
Five Small Business Success Stories...
BEO Show /
Economists See Changes Ahead for...
BEO Show /