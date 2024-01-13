Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, January 14, 2024

John Wechsler, Founder and CEO Spokenote Background on their partnership with the Indiana Pacers

Dr. David Hampton, LISC Achieving available capital through the Indianapolis CDFI Collaborative

Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Director NBA Pitch Competition semi-finalist, where they go from here

Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society Pooled Employer Plans can be a game changer for a small business

Susan Kotowski, President, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society Setting up a safe and health home office

Courtney Kincaid, President and CEO, Indiana CPA Society Student loan repayments are back. What is means to business owners.

Jeffrey Mittman, President/CEO Bosma Enterprise Proving meaningful employment opportunities for those who are blind or visually impaired and adding to the workforce.

Victoria Beaty, owner of The Botanical Bar A female owned specialty plant shop is thriving on College Avenue

