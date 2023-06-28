Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Marissa Andretti, Vice President, Andretti Autosport
- Jake Dennis, Driver, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
- Kimberly Hoffman, Vice President, Experiential Marketing and Events, IEDC
- How the Avalanche Andretti Autosport Formula E racing and IEDC partnership is fast tracking innovation in Indiana
- Victoria E. Thomas-Bodie, owner The Pink Tub
- Kendrea Williams, Founder, PitchFeast
- Meet the winner of the latest PitchFeast
- David Fredricks, Office of Minority and Women Business Development
- DPW Diversity Outreach opportunities
- Ty Shea, CFO Circle City Broadcasting
- The importance of General Ledger Accounts
- Geri Aglipay, SBA Region V Administrator, Great Lakes
- Positive changes in the Rural Communities Act and how they benefit Indiana
- Rosemily Geyer, President of Geyer Fire
- The business of Fire Prevention is our industry focus
- Jim Bates, COO, Gemco
- The Gemco success story, how a great idea is growing the construction industry