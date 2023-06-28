Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 2, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Marissa Andretti, Vice President, Andretti Autosport
  • Jake Dennis, Driver, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
  • Kimberly Hoffman, Vice President, Experiential Marketing and Events, IEDC
    • How the Avalanche Andretti Autosport Formula E racing and IEDC partnership is fast tracking innovation in Indiana
  • Victoria E. Thomas-Bodie, owner The Pink Tub
  • Kendrea Williams, Founder, PitchFeast
  • David Fredricks, Office of Minority and Women Business Development
    • DPW Diversity Outreach opportunities
  • Ty Shea, CFO Circle City Broadcasting
    • The importance of General Ledger Accounts  
  • Geri Aglipay, SBA Region V Administrator, Great Lakes
    • Positive changes in the Rural Communities Act and how they benefit Indiana
  • Rosemily Geyer, President of Geyer Fire
    • The business of Fire Prevention is our industry focus
  • Jim Bates, COO, Gemco
    • The Gemco success story, how a great idea is growing the construction industry

