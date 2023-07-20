Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 23, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist
    • An Introduction to SBA Contracting
  • Christopher Day, CEO Elevate Ventures
    • What is Venture Capital and how you can access it?
  • Todd Cavender, Indianapolis Airport Authority, director of environment and sustainability
    • IAA Awarded Largest FAA Grant in the Nation.  How they will use it.
  • Thomas Bayer, CPA, CExP, Sikich LLP, Indianapolis
    • Employee Retention Credit – Warnings about aggressive third-party providers
  • Craig Anderson, Leadership Confidence Coach, Clear Path Coaches
    • Tips on how to develop leadership qualities.
  • Angie Hutter, franchise owner, Camp Bow Wow
    • The growing business of Pet Care and Boarding

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Physique 57: Bringing NYC fitness...
BEO Show /
How GEMCO is contributing to...
Industry Focus /
Grow with Google: Exploring new...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
How to strengthen your financial...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /
Indiana Black Expo business conference...
Access to Capital /
Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and...
This Week In Business /
Office of Minority and Women...
Getting Started /
How Noah’s Animal Hospitals grew...
BEO Show /