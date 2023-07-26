Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 30, 2023

Dr. Aaron Lee, Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Office of Human Capital Services Spotlight on new employee benefits and incentives now being offer by the VA

Christopher Day, CEO Elevate Ventures RALLY, the largest global cross-sector innovation conference coming to Indy August 29-31

Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice President for TechPoint A progress report on Mission41K, Indiana’s collaborative effort to inclusively grow the state’s tech workforce by 41,000 Hoosiers by 2030.

Alexander Joyce Financial Tips from ReJoyce Financial for Business owners

Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist An Introduction to SBA Certification

Jesse Camacho, Camacho Janitorial SBA Great Lakes Regional 8(a) Graduation of the Year How SBA help him with the tools to create a successful business

Kevin Brinegar, President/CEO, Indiana Chamber Indiana Chamber DEI Champion Award Nominations are now open

