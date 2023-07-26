Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Dr. Aaron Lee, Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Office of Human Capital Services
- Spotlight on new employee benefits and incentives now being offer by the VA
- Christopher Day, CEO Elevate Ventures
- RALLY, the largest global cross-sector innovation conference coming to Indy August 29-31
- Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice President for TechPoint
- A progress report on Mission41K, Indiana’s collaborative effort to inclusively grow the state’s tech workforce by 41,000 Hoosiers by 2030.
- Alexander Joyce
- Financial Tips from ReJoyce Financial for Business owners
- Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist
- An Introduction to SBA Certification
- Jesse Camacho, Camacho Janitorial SBA Great Lakes Regional 8(a) Graduation of the Year
- How SBA help him with the tools to create a successful business
- Kevin Brinegar, President/CEO, Indiana Chamber
- Indiana Chamber DEI Champion Award Nominations are now open