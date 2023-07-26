Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 30, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Dr. Aaron Lee, Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Office of Human Capital Services
    • Spotlight on new employee benefits and incentives now being offer by the VA
  • Christopher Day, CEO Elevate Ventures
    • RALLY, the largest global cross-sector innovation conference coming to Indy August 29-31
  • Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice President for TechPoint
    • A progress report on Mission41K, Indiana’s collaborative effort to inclusively grow the state’s tech workforce by 41,000 Hoosiers by 2030.  
  • Alexander Joyce
  • Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist
    • An Introduction to SBA Certification
  • Jesse Camacho, Camacho Janitorial SBA Great Lakes Regional 8(a) Graduation of the Year
    • How SBA help him with the tools to create a successful business
  • Kevin Brinegar, President/CEO, Indiana Chamber
    • Indiana Chamber DEI Champion Award Nominations are now open

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy airport awarded largest FAA...
This Week In Business /
How small businesses can use...
BEO Show /
An introduction to SBA Contracting...
Getting Started /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
Physique 57: Bringing NYC fitness...
BEO Show /
How GEMCO is contributing to...
Industry Focus /
Grow with Google: Exploring new...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
How to strengthen your financial...
Accounting & Bookkeeping /