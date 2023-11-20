Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, November 26, 2023
- David Fredricks, Director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development
- o A tutorial on how to apply for certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE), or a Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE).
- Ray Drew, aka SBA Ray
- Speaks to small business about the “silver Tsunami,” the chaining ownership coming as baby boomers retire.
- Ting Gootee President/CEO TechPoint
- We revisit her tips for Small Businesses seeking capital.
- Courtney Kincaid, President, and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Follow up – IRS announces withdrawal process for Employee Retention Credit claims.
- Katelyn Colclazier, Vice President of INvets
- Helping veterans and their families make the transition from the military to a civilian workforce.
- Austin Smith, CEO Watchman Security
- Business security
- Nicole Oesch, owner Kismetic Beer Company
- How this female entrepreneur and her husband got into the brewery business.