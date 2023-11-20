Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, November 26, 2023

David Fredricks, Director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development o A tutorial on how to apply for certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE), or a Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE).

Ray Drew, aka SBA Ray Speaks to small business about the “silver Tsunami,” the chaining ownership coming as baby boomers retire.

Ting Gootee President/CEO TechPoint We revisit her tips for Small Businesses seeking capital.

Courtney Kincaid, President, and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society Follow up – IRS announces withdrawal process for Employee Retention Credit claims.

Katelyn Colclazier, Vice President of INvets Helping veterans and their families make the transition from the military to a civilian workforce.

Austin Smith, CEO Watchman Security Business security

Nicole Oesch, owner Kismetic Beer Company How this female entrepreneur and her husband got into the brewery business.

