Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, November 5, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • Kristen Lampkin, Director, Business Equity of Indy
    • The BEI mission: to create an inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for people of color.
  • Trevor Bogan, Regional Director, Top Employer Institute for North America
    • Casual work attire, flexible work hours and open communication within an organization are traits commonly associated with Millennials and Gen-X generations. How can your company benefit?
  • Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, President
    •  IU study shows Racing Capital of the World Contributes $1 Billion of Economic Activity to Indiana. 
  • Courtney Kincaid, President, and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
    • Research and Development Credits
  • Capt. William Toti, author
  • Gary Patterson and Michael Gillis, co-owners of WDRFA lifestyle clothing brand
    • Black-owned lifestyle clothing brand part of The Stutz incubator program
  • James Hendricks, owner, Koney King
    • Famous Gary, IN business changes hands and continues the 100 years plus legacy.

