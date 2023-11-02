Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Kristen Lampkin, Director, Business Equity of Indy
- The BEI mission: to create an inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for people of color.
- Trevor Bogan, Regional Director, Top Employer Institute for North America
- Casual work attire, flexible work hours and open communication within an organization are traits commonly associated with Millennials and Gen-X generations. How can your company benefit?
- Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, President
- IU study shows Racing Capital of the World Contributes $1 Billion of Economic Activity to Indiana.
- Courtney Kincaid, President, and CEO of the Indiana CPA Society
- Research and Development Credits
- Capt. William Toti, author
- Gary Patterson and Michael Gillis, co-owners of WDRFA lifestyle clothing brand
- Black-owned lifestyle clothing brand part of The Stutz incubator program
- James Hendricks, owner, Koney King
- Famous Gary, IN business changes hands and continues the 100 years plus legacy.