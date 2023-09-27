Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 1, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted:

  • Leslee Hill, Director,  WEOC Women’s Business Center, Ft. Wayne
    • The SBA Regional award winning Women’s Business Center of the Year
  • Titi Obasanyo, Entrepreneur in residence, Elevate Ventures
    • Helping small business attain venture capital
  • Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO, INNOPower
  • Lauren Dickenson, CEO and founder of Edit Me Lo Graphic Design Agency
  • Greg Hicks, CFO, Indy Black Chamber
    • Recaps this year’s Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day
  • Brian Norton, ATP, CEAS Director of Assistive Technology INDATA Project, Easterseals Crossroads
    • National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) c
  • Paula Davis, owner of Blooms & Petals Florist & Events
    • Trends and strategies in the growing floral industry

