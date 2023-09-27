Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Leslee Hill, Director, WEOC Women’s Business Center, Ft. Wayne
- The SBA Regional award winning Women’s Business Center of the Year
- Titi Obasanyo, Entrepreneur in residence, Elevate Ventures
- Helping small business attain venture capital
- Emil Ekiyor, Founder & CEO, INNOPower
- Lauren Dickenson, CEO and founder of Edit Me Lo Graphic Design Agency
- Greg Hicks, CFO, Indy Black Chamber
- Recaps this year’s Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day
- Brian Norton, ATP, CEAS Director of Assistive Technology INDATA Project, Easterseals Crossroads
- National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) c
- Paula Davis, owner of Blooms & Petals Florist & Events
- Trends and strategies in the growing floral industry